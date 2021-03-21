Waco-area news briefs: Free food distribution Thursday

Pet adoption event Saturday
Texell Credit Union is hosting a pet adoption event, in coordination with the Humane Society of Central Texas, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Texell’s branch at 1221 Hewitt Drive, Suite A, next to Bush’s Chicken.
The Humane Society will be bringing its mobile adoption unit and will have adoptable pets on hand for families to meet.
Waco Pets Alive! and Central Texas Lost and Found Pets will join the Humane Society at the event.
Free food distribution
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. Recipients are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Walk-ups are welcome as well.
Church to host grocery giveaway
Pleasant Olive Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heard Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1600 E. League St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
Unbound Light Up the Dark 5K
The Unbound Light Up The Dark 5K will be Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo.
The event is a family-friendly “glow-in-the-dark” run to raise money and awareness for the anti-human trafficking work of Unbound. There are in-person and virtual options for participants to fight human trafficking in Waco and around the world.
The in-person event will feature food trucks, music and games.
For more information, go to unboundwaco.org/unbound5k or email waco@unboundnow.org.
Topsoil, compost available
Keep Waco Beautiful is taking pre-orders for its annual Compost, Topsoil, and Mulch Fundraiser until the Saturday pickup at Greenhouse Marketplace, 6501 Airport Road.
Cost is $4 per bag. Pickup will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Keep Waco Beautiful volunteers will be on hand to load.
Church barbecue fundraiser
Faith Walk Church's annual barbecue chicken fundraiser and raffle will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 700 S. Robinson Drive.
A plate with a barbecue chicken leg quarter and brisket, beans, potato salad and a drink is $10.
To order, call 235-1595.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.