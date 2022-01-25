Waco-area news briefs: Free grocery giveaway at Greater Zion church

COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering free drive-thru community COVID-19 testing. The PCR test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab.
Testing at McLennan Community College is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St. Registration is required at dashboard.mylabsdirect.com/insurance or by calling 877-355-7978.
Testing at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Registration is required at mycovidappointment.com or by calling 469-536-0807.
Convention center reception
The Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., is turning 50 years old. A come-and-go reception will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the WCC's Brazos Ballroom. Remarks and a retrospective on its history will take place at 4 p.m.
Voter registration drive
The McLennan County Republican Women and McLennan County Republican Party will host a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, in the Westview Village breezeway.
The registration deadline for the March 1 primaries is Monday.
For more information, call 254-772-6955.
Literacy coalition meeting
The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, 2401 J.J. Flewellen Road.
GWAMA Dean Dale McCall will be the guest speaker.
Grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.