Waco-area news briefs: Free grocery giveaway at Greater Zion church

COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering free drive-thru community COVID-19 testing. The PCR test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab.

Testing at McLennan Community College is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St. Registration is required at dashboard.mylabsdirect.com/insurance or by calling 877-355-7978.

Testing at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Registration is required at mycovidappointment.com or by calling 469-536-0807.

Convention center reception

The Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., is turning 50 years old. A come-and-go reception will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the WCC's Brazos Ballroom. Remarks and a retrospective on its history will take place at 4 p.m.

Voter registration drive

The McLennan County Republican Women and McLennan County Republican Party will host a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, in the Westview Village breezeway.