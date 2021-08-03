Waco-area news briefs: Free handgun safety class for women Thursday

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The schedule is:
Wednesday, 2 to 5 p.m., McLennan County Indigent Care office, 824 Washington Ave
Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Arts on 7th Concert Series, Seventh Street and Austin Avenue
Friday, 2 to 7 p.m., University High School cafeteria, Old Robinson Road entrance
Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waco Police Department parking lot, 3115 Pine Ave.
Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., Greater Harvest Assembly Church Fellowship Hall, 1701 Turner St.
I-35 frontage road closing
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes of the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road from 12th Street to Fourth Street, from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday for paving work. Drivers will be directed to the northbound main lanes near 17th Street, and local traffic can use Speight Avenue and 16th Street to access businesses and residences.
Crews will also intermittently close the northbound I-35 exit for Fourth and Fifth streets and University Parks Drive, Exit 335A, during this time.
Free women’s handgun safety class
The Centex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., will host a free handgun safety workshop for women at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Registration is available at surveymonkey.com/r/WmnSafety.
The workshop will be conducted by the Waco Police Department. Topics include handgun safety and training, purchasing and ownership, license to carry and police interaction.
