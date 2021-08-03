Waco-area news briefs: Free handgun safety class for women Thursday

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com . The schedule is:

I-35 frontage road closing

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes of the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road from 12th Street to Fourth Street, from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday for paving work. Drivers will be directed to the northbound main lanes near 17th Street, and local traffic can use Speight Avenue and 16th Street to access businesses and residences.