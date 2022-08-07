Waco-area news briefs: Free legal advice clinic Monday

Free legal clinic Monday

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

After-school camps

Waco community centers will offer after-school camps from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for kids ages 5 to 13 starting Aug. 22. The monthly rate is $65. Kids will participate in after-school tutoring and recreational activities. Space is limited.

To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Homespun Quilters' Guild

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road. The program will be a “College Night” to offer three tutorials. Visitors are always welcome.

Newcomers RSVP

Monday is the deadline to register for the Aug. 17 Waco Newcomers and Neighbors lunch, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

To make a reservation, call 719-210-7928 or email reservationsnnn@gmail.com.

Medicare enrollment class

A Medicare educational meeting for new enrollees will start at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

In addition to answering questions about the Medicare program, there will be information about Social Security, supplemental insurance and Medicare Advantage.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.