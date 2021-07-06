Waco-area news briefs: Free legal aid clinic returns Monday

Troy vaccination clinic

First Baptist Church in Troy will host the Texas National Guard COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Team from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot, 20 Church Ave.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed for anyone age 12 and up who wishes to be vaccinated. Vaccines are free to the public.No appointment is needed but participants should RSVP so enough vaccines are available for the day.

RSVP by calling 254-938-2582 with how many people will need vaccines.

Matter of Balance class forming

The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will start a new fall-prevention class, "A Matter of Balance," from 10 a.m. to noon July 15 at Emerald Cottages of Waco, 2412 Marketplace Drive. The class is free and will run for eight weeks.

The program is available to people who have fallen or have a fear of falling. It emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls and teaches exercises that increase muscle strength, flexibility and balance.

For more information, call 254-292-1857.

Pro-Life Waco meeting