Waco-area news briefs: Free legal aid clinic returns Monday
Waco-area news briefs: Free legal aid clinic returns Monday

Troy vaccination clinic

First Baptist Church in Troy will host the Texas National Guard COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Team from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot, 20 Church Ave.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed for anyone age 12 and up who wishes to be vaccinated. Vaccines are free to the public.No appointment is needed but participants should RSVP so enough vaccines are available for the day.

RSVP by calling 254-938-2582 with how many people will need vaccines.

Matter of Balance class forming

The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will start a new fall-prevention class, "A Matter of Balance," from 10 a.m. to noon July 15 at Emerald Cottages of Waco, 2412 Marketplace Drive. The class is free and will run for eight weeks.

The program is available to people who have fallen or have a fear of falling. It emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls and teaches exercises that increase muscle strength, flexibility and balance.

For more information, call 254-292-1857.

Pro-Life Waco meeting

Pro-Life Waco will meet at noon Sunday at the St. Mary Catholic Church's fellowship hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.

Lunch costs $3. The program following the meal will highlight new outreach initiatives for 2021. Free yard signs will be available.

For questions, contact John Pisciotta at 254-644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.

Free legal service clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

For more information, call 254-733-2828.

