Property tax workshop

Grassroots Community Development will have an East Waco property tax workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity A.M.E. Church, 819 Dunbar Ave.

The workshop will be presented in English and Spanish and include information about how to protest property taxes. Participants should bring their tax appraisal letter.

For more information, call 254-235-7358.

Waco Granny Basketball

The Waco Granny Basketball Team will play the Robinson High School Rockets at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Robinson High School, 700 W. Tate Ave., to raise money for Shepherd’s Heart.

Admission is $5.

The event will feature both teams playing by 1920s rules. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for items donated by local businesses.

Arboretum celebration

The city of Woodway will celebrate the reopening of the Carleen Bright Arboretum as part of Arbo Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include live music, food trucks, a vendor market and family activities.

Admission is free. Parking will be available at the Pavilion parking lot, Woodway Family Center and Woodway City Hall.

Master Gardeners sale

McLennan County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the breezeway of Westview Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive.

There will be a wide array of fresh, healthy plants including annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents, cacti, vines, ground cover and plants that attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees, all grown by local Master Gardeners.

Pets are not allowed at the sale.

For more information, call the Agrilife Extension office at 254-757-5180.

St. Mary’s festival

St. Mary’s annual church festival will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott.

The day will include a fried chicken and sausage meal catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse for $13, live and silent auctions, Wheel of Saints, a country store and activities for children of all ages.

Lions Park meeting

The city of Waco will hold a public meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Waco Convention Center’s McLennan Hall, 100 Washington Ave., to discuss ideas for the future of Lions Park.

Items to be discussed include current trends in park design and how public feedback will influence the final design. The city of Waco, Lions Park Trust Board and many community partners plan to work together to redevelop Lions Park.

To register to attend, go to waco-texas.com/lionspark.

Kendrick Neighborhood

The Kendrick Neighborhood Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Hiz Houze Church, 2015 Kendrick Lane.

Mother's Day art class

Registration ends Monday for a Mother's Day Art Class form 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 8 at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

The class is for ages 5 to 15, and will let kids make gifts for the holiday.

Cost is $25 for YMCA members, $30 for nonmembers.

For more information, call 254-776-6612.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will hold its monthly free legal clinic at 6 p.m. May 1 at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

Appointments are strongly recommended. The clinic provides 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Kids in the Kitchen

Registration ends Monday for a Kids in the Kitchen that will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

The class for ages 6 to 12 and will focus on Cinco De Mayo dishes.

Cost is $20 for YMCA members and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information email chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Skin cancer screening

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest McClinton Cancer Center, 150 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., will host a free skin cancer screening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Anyone concerned about past sun exposure, sun spots or moles is encouraged to take advantage of the screening by local physicians. No appointment is needed, and no insurance is required.

Waco Rotary Club

Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon will speak during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in The Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Lunch is $20, and reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.