Waco-area news briefs: Free Medicare information class set for April 13

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Preregistration is required at www.covidwaco.com, and a voucher will be provided after registration.

It is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Drive-thru testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N.

Free Medicare education class

A free Education 101 for Medicare class will start at 9:30 a.m. April 13 at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program, whether participants are new Medicare, want help with prescriptions or want help understanding other parts of the program.

For more information, call 292-1843. Masks will be available. Social distancing is still in effect.

