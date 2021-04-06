Waco-area news briefs: Free Medicare information class set for April 13

Trail Blazer Park to reopen
The City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the reopening of Trail Blazer Park following a $640,000 improvement project at the site.
The 11-acre neighborhood park, at 1101 Harris Creek Road, opened in 2013 as the primary trailhead for the Cotton Belt Trail.
New park amenities include a pavilion, water fountain, trail lighting, seating, soccer goals, a nine-hole family disc golf course, a shaded playground with enhanced accessibility and access improvements with connectivity to Stageline Drive. Additionally, a bicycle repair station was donated earlier this year by Bicycle World.
For information, call 750-5980.
MidTex Farm and Ranch Show
The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Admission is free to the general public to attend and view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and agriculture-related services and technologies. Free agriculture and gardening classes will be provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County.
Free COVID-19 testing continues
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Preregistration is required at www.covidwaco.com, and a voucher will be provided after registration.
It is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Drive-thru testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N.
Free Medicare education class
A free Education 101 for Medicare class will start at 9:30 a.m. April 13 at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program, whether participants are new Medicare, want help with prescriptions or want help understanding other parts of the program.
For more information, call 292-1843. Masks will be available. Social distancing is still in effect.
