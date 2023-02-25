Free pet microchip event

The public is invited to attend a free microchip event from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday in North Waco Park, 2128 Edna Ave.

Pets belonging to McLennan County residents can receive a free microchip and a free vaccination for distemper, adenovirus, parvo and parainfluenza. Pets belonging to city of Waco residents can also receive free rabies vaccinations, providing the pet is spayed or neutered.

The rabies vaccine is $10 for people who do not live in Waco or whose pet is not spayed or neutered. Participants should bring a water bill for proof of residence.

Kease House presentation

Susan Fulwiler will share the story of her and her husband's restoration of an 1880s Victorian house, the Keas House of Bosqueville, during a Central Texas Genealogical Society meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Fulwiler will discuss the two-year process that reveals mysteries about the house and family that lived there.

Kids in the Kitchen

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will offer its Kids in the Kitchen event from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday during spring break, starting March 6.

The class is open to ages 5-12. Cost is $75 for YMCA members and $95 for nonmembers. Deadline to register is Monday.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-776-6612.

'Greenwashing' screening

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary "Greenwashing" during its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Greenwashing is the false or deceptive claim of climate action by corporations, organizations or governments. Vegan refreshments will be served.

The event is free and open to everyone. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Historic Waco lecture

Historic Waco will have its spring lecture, "History and Heritage of Latin American Music," at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Cost is $5, but members and students with ID get in free.

The panel will include professors from Baylor University’s music department and Baylor Mariachi.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.