Waco-area news briefs: Free reusable bag distribution at farmers market

Free reusable bag distribution
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold its annual Earth Day Free Reusable Shopping Bag Distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
Everyone invited to stop by for a free bag. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will hold a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru events, but no one in need of food will be turned away.
Free COVID-19 testing site
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M.
It is a saliva-based test, so do not eat or drink within a half-hour of the test. To register, go to covidwaco.com.
City brush pickup guidelines
City of Waco residents are allowed one brush pile pickup approximately twice a month, with their green carts on green weeks, limited to one brush pile per pickup day.
The brush pile can be no larger than 4-feet-by-4-feet-by-4-feet, with no limbs larger than 3 inches in diameter.
Up to 20 paper bags of yard waste can also be placed at the curb with a brush pile if needed. Please do not place brush over the water meter or in the street.
Brush at curbside should only include brush generated by residents at that address.
Recovery Sunday service
Church Under the Bridge will hold Recovery Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. The service will celebrate the lives of people who have and are overcoming alcohol, drug and other addictions, as well as to acknowledge providers and sponsors who have encouraged their journey. Everyone is welcome.
Caritas Golf Classic May 28
The Caritas Golf Classic will start at 1 p.m. May 28 at Bear Ridge Golf Course.
The four-person scramble will begin with a shotgun start.
Each player will receive their own cart this year and a personal boxed lunch.
For more information contact Mary Beth Kauk at mkauk@caritas-waco.org or 254-753-4593, ext. 205.
