Waco-area news briefs: Free reusable bag distribution at farmers market

The brush pile can be no larger than 4-feet-by-4-feet-by-4-feet, with no limbs larger than 3 inches in diameter.

Up to 20 paper bags of yard waste can also be placed at the curb with a brush pile if needed. Please do not place brush over the water meter or in the street.

Brush at curbside should only include brush generated by residents at that address.

Recovery Sunday service

Church Under the Bridge will hold Recovery Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. The service will celebrate the lives of people who have and are overcoming alcohol, drug and other addictions, as well as to acknowledge providers and sponsors who have encouraged their journey. Everyone is welcome.

Caritas Golf Classic May 28

The Caritas Golf Classic will start at 1 p.m. May 28 at Bear Ridge Golf Course.

The four-person scramble will begin with a shotgun start.

Each player will receive their own cart this year and a personal boxed lunch.

For more information contact Mary Beth Kauk at mkauk@caritas-waco.org or 254-753-4593, ext. 205.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.