Waco-area news briefs: Free rides, free tows on New Year's Eve

Safe ride, free tow
Waco Transit System and Tow King will once again be partnering for “Safe Ride Home” on Friday for New Year's Eve. For those needing an unexpected safe ride, Tow King is offering free vehicle tows home.
Service hours are from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.. Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a free trip or determine coverage area (within the immediate Waco area). WTS will deliver revelers safely to and from their New Year’s Eve destinations. Groups must be picked up and dropped off at the same location.
Free vehicle tows can be arranged by calling Tow King directly at 254-666-5484.
Bell County Museum exhibit
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is exhibiting "Private Charles J. Miller: WWII Paintings from the South Pacific" through June 10, 2022.
The museum has 120 of the rare, world-renowned paintings, along with WWII artifacts from the museum’s collection. Curated by the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, the show presents paintings and drawings produced by Miller during his deployment in the Pacific.
Admission is free. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Blood drives Tuesday
GENCO Federal Credit Union is hosting a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1500 N. Loop 340 in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
To schedule an appointment, contact Kelley Stark at 254-776-9550, extension 3260.
Heart of Texas Council of Governments and HealthCare Coalition are also hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 1514 S. New Road in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
To schedule an appointment, call 254-297-9560.
