Waco-area news briefs: Free shredding event Feb. 4

North Waco meeting

North Waco residents are invited to a meeting to restart the North Waco Neighborhood Association at 6 p.m. Thursday at the 25th Street Fire Station, 1006 N. 25th St.

To find what neighborhood you live in, go to waco-texas.com/neighborhoods. For more information, contact the city's Office of Neighborhood Engagement at neighborhoods@wacotx.gov or 254-750-5774.

Free shredding

A free community shred event will run from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at PointWest Bank, 420 N. Hewitt Drive.

A notarized certificate of destruction is available upon request.

Alzheimer's education

A free education program on effective strategies for caregivers dealing with early-stage Alzheimer’s will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Ascension Living Providence Village, 300 W. Highway 6 in Waco.

Natalee Oliver, professor of long-term care administration at McLennan Community College, will lead the program. She will discuss signs, symptoms and treatment of Alzheimer’s and strategies for developing skills for people starting to provide care during early stages of the disease. A second program on early-stages Alzheimer’s will be held at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the same location.

The free education program is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or 254-761-8048.

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Race relations coalition

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host its quarterly program, titled “What We Believe vs. What is Fact,” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Dinner is provided by the coalition board, with donations encouraged. Reservations must be made by calling or texting 254-717-7903 or emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com.

Storytelling guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. Storytellers and story listeners are welcome.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.