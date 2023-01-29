Waco-area news briefs: Free shredding service available Saturday in Hewitt

Valentine’s dance

Historic Waco will have a Valentine’s Sweetheart dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St.

The event will include refreshments, a chance to learn some ballroom steps, and dancing to the music of years past. The Baylor Ballroom Dance Society will be in attendance to help teach the basics. The event will take place downstairs and upstairs in the East Terrace Ballroom, and vintage clothing is strongly encouraged. Admission is $10, and an RSVP is required.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

La Vega free tax help

Students from La Vega High School’s business program will offer free tax-preparation help from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

Participants should bring all tax documents, ID and Social Security cards for everyone on their tax return. No registration is required.

Couples painting class

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a “Paint Talk” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11.

It will include a couples painting class and dinner for two. Cost is $60 per couple, which includes painting supplies, step-by-step instructions and a dinner of steak, loaded baked potato, salad and iced tea.

To register, call 254-750-8684.

Cultural bazaar Saturday

New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St., will have a Cultural Bazaar on Saturday.

For more information, call 254-744-5800.

'Koresh' book signing

Bestselling author Jeff Guinn will make an appearance from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., to promote his new book, "Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage." Guinn, a two-time Edgar finalist and two-time winner of the Texas Book Award, is the bestselling author of numerous books and the co-executive producer alongside Leonardo DiCaprio on the TV docuseries "Terror in the Jungle."

Guinn will be interviewed by local reference librarian Sean Sutcliffe, who provided research assistance for "Waco," and take questions from the public.

Document shredding

A free community shred event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at PointWest Bank, 420 N. Hewitt Drive.

A notarized certificate of destruction is available upon request.