STAAR tutoring

Free STAAR test tutoring is available weekly at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., through April 5 for students in grades 3, 4 and 5. Registration is not required.

Tutoring for third-graders is available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, and for fourth- and fifth-graders from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

For more information, call 254-750-8677.

CRRC trade show

A trade show fundraiser hosted by the Community Race Relations Coalition will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia, Funko Pop figures, tumblers, wooden toys, vintage jewelry, collectibles, small antiques, arts and crafts will be sold. Concessions will be available.

Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children.

Hazardous waste collection

The city of Waco will offer its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at 501 Schroeder Drive.

The collection is a free service for disposal of items considered potentially hazardous and is open to people who live in the city limits of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco or Woodway.

Walk for Down Syndrome

The ninth annual Walk For Down Syndrome will run from 2 to 5 p.m. March 19 at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Registration is $12, and can be completed at eventbrite.com.

History of Tours exhibit

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will continue until April 1 to feature a special exhibit devoted to the history of Tours. The exhibit was prepared by a group from Tours.

History of West Museum business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Metaphysical gathering

The third annual Holistic & Metaphysical Spring Gathering will run from noon to 4 p.m. March 12 at Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite T.

The gathering will feature an inclusive vendor market with space for 80 local vendors, food trucks, performances and free family fun.