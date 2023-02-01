Waco-area news briefs: Free STAAR tutoring to start Monday

Culltural Bazaar Saturday

New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St., will have a Cultural Bazaar Saturday.

For more information, call 254-744-5800.

Davidian book signing

Jeff Guinn will make an appearance from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., to promote his new book, “Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage.” Guinn, a two-time Edgar finalist and two-time winner of the Texas Book Award, is the bestselling author of numerous books and the co-executive producer alongside Leonardo DiCaprio on the TV docuseries “Terror in the Jungle.”

Guinn will be interviewed by local reference librarian Sean Sutcliffe, who provided research assistance for “Waco,” and take questions from the public.

Free shredding service

A free community shred event will run from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at PointWest Bank, 420 N. Hewitt Drive.

A notarized certificate of destruction is available upon request.

Couples painting class

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a “Paint Talk” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11.

It will include a couples painting class and dinner for two. Cost is $60 per couple, which includes painting supplies, step-by-step instructions and a dinner of steak, loaded baked potato, salad and iced tea.

To register, call 254-750-8684.

Adopt a local park

Waco Parks and Recreation, in collaboration with Keep Waco Beautiful, is sponsoring a program to adopt a local park.

The Adopt-A-Park program allows groups, businesses, neighborhood associations, individuals and families to become stewards of the city’s parks.

To sign up or for more information, call Keep Waco Beautiful at 254-339-1077.

STAAR test tutoring

Free STAAR test tutoring will be available Monday through April 5 at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., for students in grades three, four and five. Registration is not required.

Tutoring for grade three will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Tutoring for grades four and five will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

For more information, call 254-750-8677.

Mardi Gras Ball

The Waco Mardi Gras Ball will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Proceeds benefit the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children. There will be music by Manhattan, food from The Olive Branch, a silent auction and a traditional auction.

Tickets cost $250 per person and are available at advocacycntr.org.