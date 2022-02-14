Waco-area news briefs: Free tax help available Saturday at MCC

Master Gardeners hotline
The McLennan County Master Gardeners are once again available for lawn and garden questions at the Texas A&M Agrilife Office. Call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners extension. The “Ask a Master Gardener” service will be provided from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Missed calls will be returned.
Waco Rotary Club
Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller will speak at the Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Tuesday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Elected in 2018, Chisolm-Miller is the first woman to serve as McLennan County commissioner. She is one of only six female African-American county commissioners in Texas, out of 1,016 county commissioners in the state.
NARFE meets Thursday
National Association of Retired and Federal Employees will meet at noon Thursday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
All retired and currently employed federal employees are invited.
Free tax help available
Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco outreach campus at McLennan Community College. The location is Room 202 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including electronic filing.
Assistance will be offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring ID, a Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.
For more information, call 254-299-8252 or email puhl@tarleton.edu.
