Waco-area news briefs: Free tax prep program via Neighborworks

NeighborWorks Tax-Aide program
NeighborWorks Waco is hosting free tax preparation help through AARP’s Tax-Aide program through April 15. The service is available by appointment only to anyone seeking a trained tax preparer. Masks will be required to enter the building and receive service.
To make an appointment, call 307-2944.
The service is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at NeighborWorks Waco, 922 Franklin Ave.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. First St.; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays at First United Methodist Church of Fairfield, 201 N. Mount St. in Fairfield.
Texans' deadline to file taxes with the IRS is extended to June 15 this year due to February's winter storm.
MidTex Farm and Ranch Show
The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Admission is free to the general public to view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals, and agriculture-related services and technologies. Free agriculture and gardening classes will be provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County.
Free COVID-19 testing continues
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Preregistration is required at www.covidwaco.com, and a voucher will be provided after registration.
It is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Drive-thru testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N.
Free Medicare education class
A free Education 101 for Medicare class will start at 9:30 a.m. April 13 at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.
For more information, call 292-1843. Masks will be available. Social distancing is still in effect.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.