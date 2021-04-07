Waco-area news briefs: Free tax prep program via Neighborworks

NeighborWorks Tax-Aide program

NeighborWorks Waco is hosting free tax preparation help through AARP’s Tax-Aide program through April 15. The service is available by appointment only to anyone seeking a trained tax preparer. Masks will be required to enter the building and receive service.

To make an appointment, call 307-2944.

The service is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at NeighborWorks Waco, 922 Franklin Ave.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. First St.; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays at First United Methodist Church of Fairfield, 201 N. Mount St. in Fairfield.

Texans' deadline to file taxes with the IRS is extended to June 15 this year due to February's winter storm.

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show

The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.