Waco-area news briefs: Freedom is not Free golf tournament set for June 10

Clothing giveaway Saturday

New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Terrace recreation center, 100 Lyndon Circle.

For more information, call 254-753-8210.

Healthy cooking classes

The Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association will have a series of healthy cooking classes starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Urban Reap, 1509 N. 15th St.

Additional classes will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. June 2 and 9 a.m. June 4. To register go to https://bit.ly/bonacooking.

Tribune-Herald closed for holiday

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The Monday edition will be online only. No print edition will be distributed.

To activate an online subscription, go to wacotrib.com/activate or call 254-757-6916.

Dr Pepper pups

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will have a community dog event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors can bring a four-legged friend to the museum for some pup cups, prizes and a chance to be crowned Dr Pupper.

The event was originally scheduled for last week, but was delayed.

'Freedom' golf tournament

The 23rd annual Freedom is not Free golf tournament will be held June 10 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Tee time is 1 p.m. Registration is $125 and will start at 11:30 a.m.

The event is open to the public and is organized by the Heart of Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America Benevolence Fund.

Sign up information is available at www.HOTMOAA.org. Money raised will provide educational assistance to students in Central Texas and to various veterans programs.

