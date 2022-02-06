Waco-area news briefs: Freestone County Retired Teachers legislative forum Thursday

Baylor Singing Seniors sign-up

Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold spring semester registration at 9 a.m. Monday at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive, followed by its first spring rehearsal at 9:30. The registration fee is $75.

Membership in the group is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required.

For more information, call 210-887-5370.

Salvation Army DIY Night

The Salvation Army Waco/McLennan County will have a Women's DIY Night: Macramé Class from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Salvation Army Corps Community Center, 1225 S. Interstate 35 frontage road.

Supplies and light refreshments are included for $10 per person. RSVP at the thrift store at 4721 W. Waco Drive or call 254-756-7271 with questions.

Watercolor Society meeting

Central Texas Watercolor Society will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.