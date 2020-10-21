Waco-area news briefs: Friday is deadline for mail-in ballot application

Vote by mail application deadline

The last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday. The county elections office must have received the application by 5 p.m.

The registration deadline for the Nov. 3 election has passed, but voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.

Voters can check to see if they are registered at votetexas.gov/register.

More information is available at http://www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1106/Voting-by-Mail or by calling 757-5043.

Tarleton Drug Take Back event

Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other medical-related sharps will not be accepted.

For more information, call Shannon Hankhouse at 299-8322.

Scottish Rite Foundation gun show