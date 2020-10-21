Waco-area news briefs: Friday is deadline for mail-in ballot application

Vote by mail application deadline
The last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday. The county elections office must have received the application by 5 p.m.
The registration deadline for the Nov. 3 election has passed, but voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
Voters can check to see if they are registered at votetexas.gov/register.
More information is available at http://www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1106/Voting-by-Mail or by calling 757-5043.
Tarleton Drug Take Back event
Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other medical-related sharps will not be accepted.
For more information, call Shannon Hankhouse at 299-8322.
Scottish Rite Foundation gun show
Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will host a gun show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12-18. Kids younger than 12 are admitted free.
All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. About 200 vendors are expected.
For more information, call 713-724-8881.
Autism Network Halloween Spookfest
The Heart of Texas Autism Network Halloween Spookfest for families, children, teens and adults affected by autism, and other members of the special needs community, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kiddieland Waco, 1716 N. 42nd St.
It is a drive-thru event, with treats delivered to the car.
Toll-free counseling hotline
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
