Waco-area news briefs: Friday registration deadline for adult sports leagues

Steinway Series concert

Professor Bill Howard will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College, part of the McLennan Steinway Series.

Tickets cost $5 and are available through the MCC box office at 254-299-8200.

Fall adult league deadlines

Registration ends Friday for four adult fall sports leagues: Soccer 7V7, kickball, flag football 8V8 and softball.

For information or to register, call Waco Parks and Recreation at 254-750-5875.

Midway class of '91 reunion

Midway High School Class of 1991 will have have a reunion Sept. 18 at Karem Shriner Hall, 400 Karem Circle.

For more information, email mhsreunion91@yahoo.com.

Day of Remembrance

Pro-Life Waco will host a local observance of the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rachel's Park Memorial, 4720 N. 19th St.