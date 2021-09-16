Waco-area news briefs: Friday registration deadline for adult sports leagues

Steinway Series concert
Professor Bill Howard will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College, part of the McLennan Steinway Series.
Tickets cost $5 and are available through the MCC box office at 254-299-8200.
Fall adult league deadlines
Registration ends Friday for four adult fall sports leagues: Soccer 7V7, kickball, flag football 8V8 and softball.
For information or to register, call Waco Parks and Recreation at 254-750-5875.
Midway class of '91 reunion
Midway High School Class of 1991 will have have a reunion Sept. 18 at Karem Shriner Hall, 400 Karem Circle.
For more information, email mhsreunion91@yahoo.com.
Day of Remembrance
Pro-Life Waco will host a local observance of the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rachel's Park Memorial, 4720 N. 19th St.
The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Clenard Childress of New Calvary Baptist Church in Montclair, New Jersey. For more information, call John Pisciotta at 254-644-0407.
Gun violence vigil
There will be a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in Indian Spring Park in observance of National Gun Violence Day.
Wearing a mask during the event is strongly encouraged.
Let's Walk Waco stars Monday
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Live Well Waco Coalition are partnering to put on Let’s Walk Waco, a free eight-week walking program that will run Monday through Nov. 15. Eight-person teams will track miles walked, and there will be health benefits and prizes along the way. To register, go to www.bit.ly/letswalkwaco.
Let’s Walk Waco is open to all McLennan County residents.
