 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Friday registration deadline for adult sports leagues
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Friday registration deadline for adult sports leagues

  • 0

Steinway Series concert

Professor Bill Howard will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College, part of the McLennan Steinway Series.

Tickets cost $5 and are available through the MCC box office at 254-299-8200.

Fall adult league deadlines

Registration ends Friday for four adult fall sports leagues: Soccer 7V7, kickball, flag football 8V8 and softball.

For information or to register, call Waco Parks and Recreation at 254-750-5875.

Midway class of '91 reunion

Midway High School Class of 1991 will have have a reunion Sept. 18 at Karem Shriner Hall, 400 Karem Circle.

For more information, email mhsreunion91@yahoo.com.

Day of Remembrance

Pro-Life Waco will host a local observance of the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rachel's Park Memorial, 4720 N. 19th St.

The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Clenard Childress of New Calvary Baptist Church in Montclair, New Jersey. For more information, call John Pisciotta at 254-644-0407.

Gun violence vigil

There will be a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in Indian Spring Park in observance of National Gun Violence Day.

Wearing a mask during the event is strongly encouraged.

Let's Walk Waco stars Monday

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Live Well Waco Coalition are partnering to put on Let’s Walk Waco, a free eight-week walking program that will run Monday through Nov. 15. Eight-person teams will track miles walked, and there will be health benefits and prizes along the way. To register, go to www.bit.ly/letswalkwaco.

Let’s Walk Waco is open to all McLennan County residents.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board OKs design for new Waco High
Education

Board OKs design for new Waco High

Trustees gave the go-ahead to a design of a new, more compact Waco High School that contains two gymnasiums, a 600-seat performing arts auditorium and expanded career education space.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert