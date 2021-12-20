Waco-area news briefs: Friday trash collection moved up to Wednesday in Waco

Feast in the East
The 2021 Feast in the East food distribution will be Thursday at the city of Waco multi-purpose facility, 1020 Elm Ave. To nominate a family, go to feastintheeastwaco.com. Only 150 nominations will be accepted.
Donations and volunteers are also needed. For more information, call Rocky or Keisha Miller at 254-235-5662 or 254-315-6233.
Tribune-Herald closed Friday
The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday for Christmas Eve.
On Christmas Day, the Tribune-Herald will publish only an electronic edition. No print edition will be distributed.
Access to content on wacotrib.com is free this week, with no paywall restrictions.
Safe Ride Home available
Waco Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program Dec. 31.
Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a free ride to and from New Year’s Eve events.
Early trash collection
All city of Waco offices are closed Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Trash normally collected on Friday will be collected early this week, on Wednesday.
Trash normally collected on Monday will be collected on Wednesday of next week.
Waco Transit will not run bus routes on Christmas Day nor New Year’s Day. Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Saturday.
Special needs art class
Registration is open for a special needs art class at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, on from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 15.
Cost is $15 and registration ends Jan. 8. Space is limited and registration is required.
YMCA asks that caregivers remain with the participant during the class.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.