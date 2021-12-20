Waco-area news briefs: Friday trash collection moved up to Wednesday in Waco

Feast in the East

The 2021 Feast in the East food distribution will be Thursday at the city of Waco multi-purpose facility, 1020 Elm Ave. To nominate a family, go to feastintheeastwaco.com. Only 150 nominations will be accepted.

Donations and volunteers are also needed. For more information, call Rocky or Keisha Miller at 254-235-5662 or 254-315-6233.

Tribune-Herald closed Friday

The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday for Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, the Tribune-Herald will publish only an electronic edition. No print edition will be distributed.

Access to content on wacotrib.com is free this week, with no paywall restrictions.

Safe Ride Home available

Waco Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program Dec. 31.

Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a free ride to and from New Year’s Eve events.

Early trash collection

All city of Waco offices are closed Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.