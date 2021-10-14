Waco-area news briefs: Friday's '20/20' to focus on Joe Bryan case

Brew at the Zoo

Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo, 1704 N. Fourth St.

The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9:30. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one younger than 21 will be permitted to enter.

Feast of Carving virtual

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Caritas will host a virtual Feast of Caring this year, highlighted by an online auction Oct. 19-24.

Bidding will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Bidders must be registered.

For more information, contact Director of Development Mary Beth Kauk at mkauk@caritas-waco.org or 254-753-4593, ext. 205.

Rise Up! Waco gala

Rise Up! Waco will have a dinner gala at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., featuring former NFL player Michael Oher.