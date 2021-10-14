Waco-area news briefs: Friday's '20/20' to focus on Joe Bryan case

Children’s Garden Fair
McLennan County Master Gardeners will hold the 13th annual Children’s Garden Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place, 2600 Sturgis Road, across from Cameron Park Clubhouse.
All activities will be outdoor, weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Genealogical Lock-In
The public is invited to the 20th Genealogical Lock-In from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The event is free and may be attended in-person or virtually. Nationally known speakers will be presenting. Registration is required by calling 254-750-5945.
Walking Tales at Oakwood
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present Walking Tales from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.
Interpreters, many in period dress, stationed throughout the cemetery will give voice to many renowned, legendary and infamous personalities laid to rest there.
The event is free. For more information, call 254-717-1763.
Brew at the Zoo
Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo, 1704 N. Fourth St.
The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9:30. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one younger than 21 will be permitted to enter.
Feast of Carving virtual
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Caritas will host a virtual Feast of Caring this year, highlighted by an online auction Oct. 19-24.
Bidding will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Bidders must be registered.
For more information, contact Director of Development Mary Beth Kauk at mkauk@caritas-waco.org or 254-753-4593, ext. 205.
Rise Up! Waco gala
Rise Up! Waco will have a dinner gala at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., featuring former NFL player Michael Oher.
The gala will include a live question and answer session with Oher, subject of the movie "The Blind Side" and Super Bowl winner.
For more information, call 254-753-1144.
Bryan case highlighted
The program "20/20" will focus on the 1985 killing of Clifton school teacher Mickey Bryan from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday on ABC. The two-hour episode, which presents the case for her husband Joe’s innocence and features novelist John Grisham, also will stream on Hulu and ABCNews.com.
Clifton High School principal Joe Bryan was found guilty of his wife’s murder and served 32 years in prison, although he maintained his innocence and was released on parole in March last year.
