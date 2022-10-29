 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Friends of the Library Book Sale to open Thursday

MCC trunk or treat

McLennan Community College Athletics will have a free trunk or treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside The Highlands gym at MCC, 1400 College Drive.

In the event of rainy weather, the event will move to the Highlander Parking Garage.

Sally's House benefit

From Broken To Beautiful, a benefit for Salvation Army's Sally's House, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets are $50.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is inviting anyone interested in lifting up women out of poverty and seeing them financially free. Sally's House is a shelter for women and children and homeless families.

For more information, email dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 254-756-7271.

YMCA STEAM program

November's science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark, and slime that can be written on.

Registration ends Nov. 1 for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for ages 3-6, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

Cost is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for nonmembers.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Kids music program

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a new 12-week music program for kids ages 4-6, presented by Centex Music.

"First Steps in Music: For Preschool and Beyond," will start Nov. 2. Classes will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays through Feb. 7. Parents are welcome to stay for the classes or drop their children off.

Space is limited. Register by calling 254-750-8684. Cost is $150 per child.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale will run Thursday through Nov. 6 at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Admission is $10 for Thursday, when the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free for the rest of the sale. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Sunday will feature a $10 fill-a-bag special. Moonlight Madness from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday costs $10, and attendees can take all the books they can haul away.

Submit printed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

