Waco-area news briefs: Full shelter prompts free pet adoptions

Humane Society offers free adoptions

The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free adoptions through Wednesday to manage an influx of animals entering the Waco Animal Shelter in the past two weeks.

One hundred new animals entered the shelter just last week alone, resulting in the shelter reaching capacity. The community is encouraged to foster and adopt animals as soon as possible to prevent the euthanasia of shelter animals to make room for incoming animals.

People are asked to refrain from bringing strays or pets they no longer can keep to the shelter. Call 754-1454 for assistance in care for strays, or animals that owners can no longer afford to keep.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays at 2032 Circle Road.

‘Revisiting Audubon’ at Martin Museum

“Revisiting Audubon” is on display now at the Martin Museum of Art, 60 Baylor Ave.

The encore exhibition reexamines National Audubon Society namesake John James Audubon’s work and life in a fuller context and will address not only his contributions, but his flaws and failings.