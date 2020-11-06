Waco-area news briefs: Full shelter prompts free pet adoptions

Humane Society offers free adoptions
The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free adoptions through Wednesday to manage an influx of animals entering the Waco Animal Shelter in the past two weeks.
One hundred new animals entered the shelter just last week alone, resulting in the shelter reaching capacity. The community is encouraged to foster and adopt animals as soon as possible to prevent the euthanasia of shelter animals to make room for incoming animals.
People are asked to refrain from bringing strays or pets they no longer can keep to the shelter. Call 754-1454 for assistance in care for strays, or animals that owners can no longer afford to keep.
The Humane Society of Central Texas is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays at 2032 Circle Road.
‘Revisiting Audubon’ at Martin Museum
“Revisiting Audubon” is on display now at the Martin Museum of Art, 60 Baylor Ave.
The encore exhibition reexamines National Audubon Society namesake John James Audubon’s work and life in a fuller context and will address not only his contributions, but his flaws and failings.
The exhibit is available to view in-person through Nov. 24.
Lions Club selling bags of pecans
The Waco Founder Lions Club is having its annual pecan sale over the next several weeks. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., across from Waco Lions Park.
The cost for a 1-pound bag is $10. Proceeds from the sale will go to support the club’s public service activities, programs and projects.
For more information, call 776-53411.
Fall Art Sunday at East Terrace
The Historic Waco Foundation will present Fall Art Sunday starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family.
Participants will have the opportunity to paint a pumpkin, make a print with a potato or apple, and create a leaf rubbing.
The event will take place outside, and masks are required.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Corsicana veterans parade canceled
The Texas Veterans Parade, Corsicana, scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
The parade will take place May 15, 2021.
