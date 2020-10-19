Waco-area news briefs: Fundraiser features tamales for $12 a dozen

Church hosts tamale fundraiser
Faithwalk Fellowship Church, 700 S. Robinson Dr., Robinson, is having a tamale fundraiser to cover building renovations.
Tamales cost $12 a dozen. Pre-orders will be taken until Wednesday. Tamale orders can be picked up on Saturday from 5-7 p.m.
To place an order, call Debby Veracruz at 498-5008 or Mary Jo Cuevas at 722-6327.
Free COVID-19 testing continues
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. Testing sites will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Here are the testing sites for this week:
Monday through Thursday: McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.; Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.; and Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Friday: McLennan Community College and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday: McLennan Community College, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Waco Convention Center.
Sunday: Waco Convention Center and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
For registration details, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit is providing free rides to testing sites.
Lunch with the Masters online
McLennan County Master Gardeners present Lunch with the Master Oct. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. on Zoom,
Carol Clark, Texas Master Naturalist, is the featured speaker. She is a long-time member of the Native Plant Society of Texas, chair of the Bring Back the Monarchs to Texas committee, and a Monarch Watch Conservation Specialist.
She’ll be presenting information about Texas native bees, which are a vital component of a healthy environment, and provide a new dimension of enjoyment in home gardens. She will include tips on what to plant and provide to attract bees to your landscape, give basic identification hints and share many photos of beautiful bees. She’ll also discuss simple homemade native bee nest sites.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ude6hrzguE9cLFfyIjTd4MmSz2W7hyKoG.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
