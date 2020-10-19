Waco-area news briefs: Fundraiser features tamales for $12 a dozen

For registration details, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit is providing free rides to testing sites.

Lunch with the Masters online

McLennan County Master Gardeners present Lunch with the Master Oct. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. on Zoom,

Carol Clark, Texas Master Naturalist, is the featured speaker. She is a long-time member of the Native Plant Society of Texas, chair of the Bring Back the Monarchs to Texas committee, and a Monarch Watch Conservation Specialist.

She’ll be presenting information about Texas native bees, which are a vital component of a healthy environment, and provide a new dimension of enjoyment in home gardens. She will include tips on what to plant and provide to attract bees to your landscape, give basic identification hints and share many photos of beautiful bees. She’ll also discuss simple homemade native bee nest sites.

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ude6hrzguE9cLFfyIjTd4MmSz2W7hyKoG.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

