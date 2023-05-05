Johnson Hall gathering

Quinn Campus Inc. and City Center Waco, during National Preservation Month, will hold an event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the past and imagine the possibilities for the future of William Decker Johnson Hall, 1020 Elm Ave., on the front lawn of the building, next door to the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce.

Participants can stories of Paul Quinn College, learn about ongoing preservation efforts, celebrate the property’s historic landmark designation, provide insight into redevelopment plans and experience and help build community.

The event is free and will include children’s activities and food.

For more information, email mainstreet@citycenterwaco.com.

Boots on the Brazos

Boots on the Brazos, a fundraiser for The Arc of McLennan County, will run from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The event will feature a barbecue dinner catered by Coach’s Smoke and music and dancing with Branded Heart Band.

Individual tickets are $130 each. Attire is casual or Western. For more information, call 254-756-7491 or go to www.wacoarc.org.

Crafter’s Convention

Crafter’s Convention will be continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission is $30 each day, including all classes, or $75 for a three-day ticket.

Mountainview meeting

The Mountainview Neighborhood Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Vanguard College Preparatory School, 2517 Mount Carmel Drive.

Sanger Heights meeting

The Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Blessing of the Bikes

As part of National Safety Awareness Month and the Texas Department of Transportation’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Lorena, will host a Blessing of the Bikes event Sunday.

Events will start at 1 p.m. with live music, food and door prizes. Blessing of the Bikes will be at 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the event go to the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, call 217-419-2958.

Gem and Mineral Show

The Waco Gem and Mineral Club will have its 63rd annual Gem and Mineral Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17. Children 6 and under, as well as Scouts in uniform, get in free.

Library book club

The Waco-McLennan County Library's monthly book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cricket's Draft House & Grill, 211 Mary Ave., to discuss "Black Cake" by Charmaine Wilkerson. The book was the nominee for both Best Historical Fiction and Best Debut Novel in the Goodreads Choice Awards last year. No purchase is necessary, and new members are always welcome.

Letter carriers food drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 31st annual national food drive May 13.

To participate, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable foods next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on May 13.

Post offices will be collecting food items all across the country to be donated to local pantries in their communities. Volunteers then sort through donated items to distribute them back out to the community to help feed families in need.

Splash pads open

Waco area splash pads have been turned on for the season. Hours are:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for Dewey Park, Chapel Park and Pecan Bottoms in Cameron Park.

4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for Kendrick Park, Mountainview Park and Oscar DuConge Park. Weekday hours will be extended once the school year ends.

Midnight Madness program

The Waco parks and recreation department’s free Midnight Madness program will offer a fun, safe environment to play basketball or futsal from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday night in June.

The program is open to ages 14-18.

Team drafts will take place at 6 p.m. May 16, for basketball at the Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., and for futsal at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3xkb3m7p. The signup deadline is May 14.

To volunteer, call 254-750-8684.