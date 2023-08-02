School records research

The Central Texas Genealogical Society will hold a program on locating school records for family research from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Information about siblings, attendance, age, relocation and more can be gleaned from school records, helping reveal details about ancestors.

Back-to-school bash

Lorena Independent School District will have a “Back to School Bash” at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Leopard Field. Lorena classes begin Aug. 10.

Community organizations will have booths set up for the event. A “Meet the Leopards” pep rally-style program will start at 7, featuring the Lorena band, cheerleaders, the Legacy Drill Team and student athletes.

For more information, call John Wilson at 254-857-8925 or 979-574-7812.

Lunch at TSTC

The Texas State Technical College culinary arts program has resumed serving weekly meals to the public.

The student-operated restaurant will feature Mexican cuisine from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street.

The $15 three-course lunch includes starter, entree and dessert. Advance reservations are required by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu, and all are welcome.

Upcoming themes include a Southern brunch on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.

For more information, call 254-867-4868.

West museum

The History of West Museum is presenting a new exhibit highlighting local farmers and ranchers, focusing on both the challenges of early settlers and today’s producers.

The exhibit will open Thursday and run through Oct. 28 at the museum, 112 E. Oak St. in downtown West. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Admission is free.

Kermit Oliver exhibition

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will present an exhibition of Kermit Oliver’s Hermès scarves to celebrate the world-famous artist’s 80th birthday.

The opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, and the exhibit will run through Oct. 14.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.

Free backpacks

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave., will give away backpacks during a back-to-school gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 254-315-7837.

DAR workshop

The annual Daughters of the American Revolution lineage workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The Henry Downs Chapter is hosting the free event to assist women 18 and older who are interested in joining the organization.

Attendees will learn about the steps needed to document lineage. Those who have family documents of the last three generations should bring them to the workshop.

Father-son cookout

The city of Woodway will hold a community father-son cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive.

Tickets are $35 per person, which includes burgers and hot dogs from Dubl-R, ice cream from Heritage Creamery, kickball, bounce houses, a photo booth and more.

Bellmead back-to-school

Rosalinda’s Insurance Agency will have its seventh annual back-to-school event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

The event will include food, music from DJ Celly Cel, barbecue from Ronnie D’s, games, free haircuts and school supplies.

East Waco backpacks

East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave., will host a Greater Waco YMCA Back to School Backpack Giveaway drive-thru from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The free backpacks will be filled with school supplies, while supplies last.

Veterans lunch

The Stan C. Parker Foundation will hold its 12th annual veterans appreciation lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The featured speaker will be Medal Of Honor recipient Donald “Doc” Ballard.

The event is free for all veterans. Reservations are required by emailing stancparkerfoundation@gmail.com.