Newspapers in genealogy

Waco's Genealogy Center and the Central Texas Genealogical Society will hold an event, "Read All About It! Your Family in the News," from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Participants can discover resources for locating the historic newspapers that covered their ancestors' lives and explore search strategies for finding new information to enrich their family history knowledge. Library genealogy department staff members Bill Buckner and Hannah Kubacak will share skills and techniques to enrich genealogy research.

The event is free but space is limited. To register, find the event at calendar.wacolibrary.org.

Food truck showdown

The Texas Food Truck Showdown will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 1 at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

Volunteer are needed to help with the event. The volunteer jobs are broken down into shifts of 2-3 hours, and volunteers can sign up for one shift or multiple shifts. Volunteers will receive an event shirt.

To volunteer, go to TheTexasFoodTruckShowdown.com/volunteer.

Summer track registration

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation’s Team Waco Youth Summer Track and Field program for kids age 5-18.

Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in several track meets throughout the summer and have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Games of Texas meet.

For more information, call 254-750-5875.

Hazardous waste collection

The city of Waco will have its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive.

It is a free service for disposal of items considered potentially hazardous and is open to people who live in the city limits of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco or Woodway.

Women's history walk

Waco Walks will host a free Women’s History Month walk starting at 10 a.m. Saturday from Indian Spring Park, 101 S. University Parks Drive, directly across from the Hilton hotel.

During the downtown walk, organizers will discuss women’s roles as pioneers, city leaders and savvy entrepreneurs. While some of the women worked within social conventions, others were more “infamous” in their endeavors.