Waco-area news briefs: Geneva Hall to host New Year's Eve dance

Lions Club pecan sale

Waco Founder Lions Club members are selling one-pound bags of shelled pecan halves from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Fridays at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

For more information, call 254-776-5341.

Singing Seniors concert

The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton, will present a fall and Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive.

The concert will feature a variety of music including “Psalm 24” arranged by Sorenson, “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place” by Brahms, “For Unto Us A Child Is Born” by Handel, “Jesus Child” by John Rutter, and “Amen! Tell It on the Mountain!” arranged by McDonald.

The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney on piano and Greg Wallace on trumpet.

The concert is free. A free-will donation will be collected.

Toliver Chapel Cantata

Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., will have its Christmas Cantata at 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 254-799-6150.

Compassionate Friends

The Compassionate Friends December monthly meeting will start at 5 p.m. Sunday at Faith Temple Baptist Church, 1197 Old Lorene Road.

The group will be observing the annual worldwide candle lighting service at 7 p.m. Participants unable to be there by 5 can come anytime.

Homespun Quilters Guild

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road. Visitors are always welcome.

New Year's Eve dance

Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott, will host a New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31. Doors open at 5 p.m. Johnnie Bradshaw and the Out of the Blue Band, featuring Andy Thomas, will perform music from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

The bar and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $15, and tickets at the door cost $20. Advance tickets are available at Geneva Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more information, call 254-715-5695.

NARFE Christmas lunch

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will host a complimentary Christmas lunch at noon Thursday at Casa de Castillo, 4820 Sanger Ave. All Chapter members are cordially invited to attend.