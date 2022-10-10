Waco-area news briefs: ‘Gilded Age of Waco’ coming up Friday

'Gilded Age of Waco'

Baylor Lifelong Learning will present a talk by local author Jerry Powell at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Powell's topic is "The Gilded Age of Waco," a closer look at the 1890s as Waco, population circa 20,000, was making a transition from the Wild West frontier to the new industrial age. Electric trolleys and horse-drawn carriages traveled side-by-side on Austin Avenue as the town known as the “Athens of Texas” grew into the city we know today.

This is a free event, and coffee will be served. For more information about the event of Baylor Lifelong Learning, call the Mayborn Museum at 254-710-1110 ext. 2 or email Lifelonglearning@baylor.edu.

Herb Society meeting

The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.

Guests are welcome to attend, and the society is open to anyone interested in growing and using herbs.

For more information, call 254-717-5673, or visit wacoherbsociety.org.

Roadwork info session

The city of Waco will have a come-and-go informational meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., to discuss street work along Washington Avenue planned for winter of next year.

The work on Washington, from 18th Street to 26th Street, includes full reconstruction of the roadway, resulting in one lane of traffic in each direction and a shoulder on each side of the road for parking.

The project also includes sidewalk reconstruction and water, wastewater and storm drain work.

City representatives and contractors will be available to discuss the project.

Sons of Confederate Veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.

For more information call 254-717-1186.

Parkinson's support group

The Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

Kathryn Howerton with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center will give a presentation on Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

For more information, call 254-716-4402.

NE Riverside neighborhood

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

The meeting is open to the public.