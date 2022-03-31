Waco-area news briefs: Good Neighbor House to host outdoor book sale

‘The Tinker of Tivoli’

McLennan Community College Opera will perform “The Tinker of Tivoli” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at MCC.

Tickets are $8 for adults and free for students of all ages, military service members and seniors. Thickets may be reserved at boxoffice@mclennan.edu or 254-299-8200.

Food distribution sites

The Central Texas Food Bank's mobile pantry will distribute food to people in need at the following times and locations:

Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 701 E. Texas Ave. in Mart; 10 to 11 a.m. at Kosse Community Center, 200 W. Adams St. in Kosse.

Wednesday: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Doris Miller Veterans Affairs center, 4800 Memorial Drive in Waco; 10 to 11 a.m. at Word of Life Family Worship Center, 193 LCR 412 in Groesbeck.

Hispanic business panel

The Hispanic Leaders’ Network will present a panel discussion, “Preparing and Supporting Hispanic Students and Local Business Owners,” moderated by Frank Graves, dean of workforce and public service at McLennan Community College, at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the MCC Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required at eventbrite.com.

'Pharmacology Explained'

Lara Hwa, an assistant professor of neuroscience at Baylor University, will present "Pharmacology Explained" at 10 a.m. Friday in association with the Mayborn Museum.

It is a virtual event.

Registration is required at https://conta.cc/3KYPS5u.

Outdoor book sale

Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave., will have an outdoor book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, email Laine_Scales@baylor.edu.

