Waco-area news briefs: GOP to hold voter registration drive Thursday

Voter registration drive

The McLennan County Republican Women and McLennan County Republican Party will have a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, in the Westview Mall breezeway.

For more information, call 254-772-6955.

The voter registration deadline for the March 1 primaries is Jan. 31.

Literacy Coalition meeting

The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, 2401 J.J. Flewellen Road.

GWAMA Dean Dale McCall will be the guest speaker.

Convention Center 50th

The Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., is turning 50 years old this year.

A come-and-go reception will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the center's Brazos Ballroom. Remarks and a retrospective of the center’s history will take place at 4 p.m. The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served.

Step Up & Scale Down