Waco-area news briefs: GOP to hold voter registration drive Thursday

Voter registration drive
The McLennan County Republican Women and McLennan County Republican Party will have a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, in the Westview Mall breezeway.
For more information, call 254-772-6955.
The voter registration deadline for the March 1 primaries is Jan. 31.
Literacy Coalition meeting
The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, 2401 J.J. Flewellen Road.
GWAMA Dean Dale McCall will be the guest speaker.
Convention Center 50th
The Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., is turning 50 years old this year.
A come-and-go reception will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the center's Brazos Ballroom. Remarks and a retrospective of the center’s history will take place at 4 p.m. The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served.
Step Up & Scale Down
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will launch Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on USDA 2010 Guidelines intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan, with a session from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
This program consists of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and includes a weekly weight check-in.
Cost for the 12-week program is $25.
To register for the class or for more information, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
