Waco-area news briefs: GOP women host author Abby Johnson
BRIEFLY

GOP women host author

McLennan County Republican Women present "An Evening with Abby Johnson" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets are $40 general admission and $75 for reserved seating.

Johnson is the author of "Unplanned," an award-winning book and movie that tells the story of her conversion from Planned Parenthood clinic manager to pro-life activist.

Hors d'oeuvres will be served. Call 717-5926 for information.

Alzheimer's group hosts webinar

The Alzheimer's Association and Living Springs Village Memory Care host a virtual meeting at noon Thursday titled "Don't Wait Till A Crisis Occurs — Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body." Guest speakers are Dr. James Butler with Oceans Behavioral Hospital and community educator Leah Ferguson.

Register by calling the Alzheimer's 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

CRRC webinar on Black parenting

The Community Race Relations Coalition will have a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on “Black Parenting — The Unique Concerns.” The panel will include parents and children addressing special stresses and pain facing Black families in light of general racism, mass incarceration and police shootings. Call 717-7903 for questions.

Lake Waco Wetlands tour

Cameron Park Zoo employees will lead free, educational walking tours of the Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road, at 7:30 p.m. every Friday in April.

Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and rain gear if needed.

Red Cross hosts blood drive

The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced coronavirus antibodies, regardless of whether any symptoms developed. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have antibodies and may help current COVID-19 patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767.

