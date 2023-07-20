TSTC culinary offerings

The Texas State Technical College culinary arts program has resumed serving weekly meals to the public.

The student-operated restaurant will feature Caribbean cuisine this week, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street.

The $15 three-course lunch includes starter, entree and dessert. Advance reservations are required by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu, and all are welcome.

Upcoming cuisine themes include Brazilian on July 28, Mexican on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, and a Southern brunch on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.

For more information, call 254-867-4868.

Chamber lunch

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will hold its Mid-Year Membership Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Three leaders of new local business operations will discuss operating in and relocating to the Waco area: Scott LeBeau, vice president of Graphic Packaging; Matt Parrish, president of Knauf Insulation North America; and Juan Lopez, general manager at Amazon.

Tickets are $40 for members, $75 for nonmembers, available at wacochamber.com.

Woodway Farmers Market

The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.

Small business forum

McLennan Community College’s Small Business Development Center will host a networking forum for small businesses from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.

Dallas College’s Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program will make a presentation at the event. The investment program offers education, capital and business services to support the growth of small businesses.

Participants can also learn about the McLennan Community Investment Fund, Startup Waco, the MCC center, local chambers of commerce and other business advocacy groups.

For more information, contact Frank Graves, dean of workforce and public service at MCC, at 254-299-8126 or email fgraves@mclennan.edu.

Mysteries, firetrucks

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week with a storytime and crafts geared toward kids 5 and under.

This week’s guest is Lt. Keith Guillory of the Waco Fire Department, who will be making an appearance with a firetruck.

Storytime and activities are included in the museum’s general admission, which is $8 for children, $10 for adults and $9 for seniors.

Bush library trip

Greater Waco YMCA is organizing a field trip for active, older adults to the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas on July 29.

Cost is $80 for YMCA members, $100 for nonmembers. The registration deadline is Saturday. Space is limited, and registration is required.

The bus will depart at 7 a.m. from the YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, and will return around 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-753-5437.

Football officials sought

The Waco Football Chapter of Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for new officials for the 2023 season.

For more information, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

Youth chorus auditions

Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions for the 2023-24 season are being scheduled for Monday through Aug. 2 for singers in grades 3-12. No preparation is necessary for the interview and skills assessment.

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.

To schedule an audition, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

YMCA Lego robotics

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a Lego Masters Robotics Class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

The class is for ages 8 to 15 and costs $20 for YMCA members, $30 for nonmembers. The registration deadline is Aug. 1.

Participants will use Legos, axles, pulleys and motors to create robots.

For more information email chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.







School supply drive

The Salvation Army is joining with local Walmart and H-E-B stores to collect back-to-school supplies from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4-6.

During the campaign, shoppers can purchase and drop off school supplies and other requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at Walmart stores on Franklin Avenue and in Hewitt in yellow buses.

Waco H-E-B stores also will be collecting back-to-school donations for school supplies that will then be purchased for The Salvation Army to distribute. Shoppers can round up their bills, including curbside purchases, to donate throughout the month of August.

The goal is to provide new school supplies to 300-500 students in McLennan County, ensuring children have the supplies they need for success.