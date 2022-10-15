Waco-area news briefs: Grassroots Waco Roof Repair Program accepting applications

NAACP housing forum

The NAACP will hold a housing forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N. Ninth St. Panelists from the city of Waco, Prosper Waco, Grassroots Waco, and NeighborWorks Waco will provide information on untangling titles, affidavits of heirship, estate planning, funding home renovations and more.

For more information, call 737-234-5169.

Medicare education class

An educational meeting for new enrollees to Medicare will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

It is an informational meeting covering Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Part D.

Open enrollment for Medicare runs through Dec. 7.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

Sandy Katz and Jeanette Kelly, Master Gardeners since 2004, will present.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Brazos Forum Wednesday

The 36th annual Brazos Forum will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Mayborn Museum Theatre, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Speakers will share their expertise on “Enduring American Symbols” which include the historical aspects of the White House, the history and protocol of Arlington National Cemetery with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and its Sentinels, and the National Mall with its many monuments and memorials. The event will include a catered lunch, professional entertainment and concluding remarks by Wacoan David Smith. First-time attendees receive discounted pricing.

For more information or to register, email Dianne Sawyer at dsawyer1409@sbcglobal.net, call 254-717-7591, or go to brazosforum.org.

Grassroots roof program

Grassroots Community Development is accepting applications for its Roof Repair Program to help low-income, city of Waco families. The organization has enough funding to repair approximately 22 roofs.

Applications are available at grassrootswaco.org and will be accepted through Nov. 2. Assessment of applications will continue through December.

For more information, call Brian Shavers at 254-235-7358, ext. 210.