Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco

Museum open house

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities.

For more information, call 254-752-4774.

Retired teachers meet Tuesday

Waco retired teachers will honor newly retired educators and celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Waco-McLennan County chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340.

The guest speaker will be association Executive Director Tim Lee, addressing the need for pay raises and other concerns of retired teachers. The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools.

For more information, call 254-644-0926.

Greater Southwest Jet Rally

Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club is hosting the 40th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally Thursday through Saturday. Over 50 turbine pilots from across the U.S. will be at HOTMAC airfield, 3400 Overflow Road, just north of Twin Bridges Park off State Highway 6.

On-site concessions will offer lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to support a TSTC student.

Parkinson's support group

The Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support Group invites members and the public to hear Dr. Jungjun (Peter) Park of Baylor University discuss his cognitive research study results at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

A social time will precede the meeting. For more information, call Ida McBride at 254-716-4402.