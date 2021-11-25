Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion grocery giveaway Friday

Cameron Park Zoo lights
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, Friday through Jan. 9, with the exception of Christmas, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. The display will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are date-specific. For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.
Lacy Lakeview parade
The Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information, call 254-799-2458 or email michelle.hicks@lacylakeview.org.
Grocery giveaway Friday
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Stilwell quilt raffle
Stilwell Retirement Residence is selling raffle tickets for a quilt to benefit Stilwell's resident activity fund. The two-sided quilt is a log cabin quilt block pattern and was handcrafted by a resident and her two daughters.
Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased at Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive, through the morning of Dec. 4. The raffle drawing will be Dec. 4 at the end of Stilwell's Open House, which is 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Blood drive at H-E-B
H-E-B will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1301 Wooded Acres Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Brenda Zamarripa at 254-776-1601.
