Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion grocery giveaway Friday

Cameron Park Zoo lights

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, Friday through Jan. 9, with the exception of Christmas, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. The display will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are date-specific. For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Lacy Lakeview parade

The Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information, call 254-799-2458 or email michelle.hicks@lacylakeview.org.

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Stilwell quilt raffle