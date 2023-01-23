Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion hosts grocery giveaway Friday

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Severe weather class

The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth will offer a free severe weather training class for McLennan County from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Letterwinners Lounge at McLane Stadium. Officially called the Skywarn Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management. There is no cost to attend.

Lunch will be provided on behalf of the Baylor University Department of Public Safety. Therefore, registration is required to assist with the number of lunches. The registration link is https://bit.ly/3CEmX4V. Attendees should park in Lot 2 in the north side of the stadium and enter the stadium through Gate C.

Texas German Society

The Texas German Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Crestview Church of Christ Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Speaker Van Massirer will talk about one-room school houses. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 254-772-7257 or 254-486-2366.

Step Up & Scale Down

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County will start a 12-week Step Up & Scale Down weight management program Tuesday at the extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The program is based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan.

Class time is noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Cost is $25 for the program.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Race relations coalition

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host its quarterly program, titled “What We Believe vs. What is Fact,” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Dinner is provided by the coalition board, with donations encouraged. Reservations must be made by calling or texting 254-717-7903 or emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com.

Storytelling guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. Storytellers and story listeners are welcome.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.