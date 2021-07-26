Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion hosts grocery giveaway Friday

Medicare enrollment class Thursday
A free Medicare information class is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
The class will answer questions for anyone approaching the Medicare eligibility age of 65 and assist in the enrollment process.
Call 292-1843 for more information.
Back-to-school picnic
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival presents its second annual community barbecue and back-to-school picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Guests will enjoy a fresh summer meal and backpacks stuffed with supplies for the school year.
Baylor Singing Seniors gospel festival
Baylor Singing Seniors will present “A Gospel Fest: Singing the Good News” at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The concert will be at First Baptist Church of McGregor, 700 W. Sixth St.
Greater Zion hosts grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
It will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
For more information, call 722-7429.
Food manager training course
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and the McLennan Community College Continuing Education department are offering a professional food manager certification training course Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost is $125 and includes training, materials and a national food manager certification examination.
Space is limited. RSVP by Friday, July 30, by calling 757-5180.
