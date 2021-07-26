Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion hosts grocery giveaway Friday

Medicare enrollment class Thursday

A free Medicare information class is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.

The class will answer questions for anyone approaching the Medicare eligibility age of 65 and assist in the enrollment process.

Call 292-1843 for more information.

Back-to-school picnic

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival presents its second annual community barbecue and back-to-school picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

Guests will enjoy a fresh summer meal and backpacks stuffed with supplies for the school year.

Baylor Singing Seniors gospel festival

Baylor Singing Seniors will present “A Gospel Fest: Singing the Good News” at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The concert will be at First Baptist Church of McGregor, 700 W. Sixth St.

Greater Zion hosts grocery giveaway