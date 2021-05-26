Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion MBC grocery giveaway Friday

Food distribution event Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The organization is distributing free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event, but no one in need of food will be turned away.
Anti-Asian hate crime awareness
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday on anti-Asian hate crime awareness. The panel addressing the issue will include Sheryl Loeung, Jaja Chen, Kathy Cheng and Dr. Jonathan Tran.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/5uxjmunr. For more information, call 254-717-7903.
Whataburger blood drive
The Whataburger at 1528 Hewitt Drive will host a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Mark Gamez at 254-666-0925.
Trib online Monday
The Monday edition of the Tribune-Herald will be online only in observance of Memorial Day. The e-edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com.
Downtown and distribution center offices will be closed. Offices reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Greater Zion grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Vietnam Veterans service
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1012 and Special Forces Association Chapter 93 will hold the annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.
It will include military honors for the 83 Waco area residents killed in action during the Vietnam War. Family members and friends may also honor former military members who have recently passed away.
For more information, call Gary Urban at 254-715-6560.
