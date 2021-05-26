Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion MBC grocery giveaway Friday

Trib online Monday

The Monday edition of the Tribune-Herald will be online only in observance of Memorial Day. The e-edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com.

Downtown and distribution center offices will be closed. Offices reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Greater Zion grocery giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Vietnam Veterans service

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1012 and Special Forces Association Chapter 93 will hold the annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.

It will include military honors for the 83 Waco area residents killed in action during the Vietnam War. Family members and friends may also honor former military members who have recently passed away.

For more information, call Gary Urban at 254-715-6560.

