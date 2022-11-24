Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion to host food giveaway Friday

Gingerbread houses

Kids in the Kitchen will be decorating gingerbread houses for its December class at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Ages 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, and ages 3-6 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Cost is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for others. Registration ends one week before the class.

For more information, email Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org, or call 254-776-6612.

Food manager class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department are offering a Professional Food Manager Certification Training Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Deadline to register is Tuesday.

Cost is $125, which includes training, materials and ServSafe National Food Manager Certification Examination.

To reserve a space, call 254-757-5180.

Cameron Park Zoo lights

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, Friday through Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas and Christmas Eve. The display will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visits with Santa will be available through Dec. 23.

General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Zoo members receive a discounted rate.

For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Food giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Shopping for charity

The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a charity social shopping event at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The fundraiser will benefit Isaiah 117 House, which aims to provide support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.

Tickets are $10, available at events.golfstatus.com.

Christmas parade

The city of Bellmead will have its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting Dec. 1.

The tree lighting, with cocoa and cookies provided, will start at 6 p.m. in front of the municipal court at 3017 Bellmead Drive, and the parade will start at 7.