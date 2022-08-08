Waco-area news briefs: GriefShare class forming at Peace Lutheran Church

After-school camps

Waco community centers will offer after-school camps from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for kids ages 5 to 13 starting Aug. 22. The monthly rate is $65. Kids will participate in after-school tutoring and recreational activities. Space is limited. To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Medicare enrollment class

A Medicare educational meeting for new enrollees will start at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road. For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

Car contest, parade

A car decorating contest and parade for the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Tuesday. Cars will gather at 3 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, 201 W. Loop 340. From there, cars will drive to five different care facilities, where residents and staff of each facility will be able to vote on their favorite cars. The parade will end at George’s II in Hewitt, where the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kick-Off party will begin at 5:30 p.m.

To register email jaylyn.schumpert@cedarcresthospital.com.

Confederate veterans

Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will talk at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 254-717-1186.

GriefShare session

Peace Lutheran Church begins a 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The group meets in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran located at 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt. Meeting time is 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Nov. 15.

The cost of the event is $15.

To pre-register, contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 or at rjritz@earthlink.net.