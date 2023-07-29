Rotary meeting

Jackson Griggs, CEO of Waco Family Medicine, will be the guest speaker at this month’s Rotary Club of Waco meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Lunch is $20. Call 254-776-2115 for more information.

Mayborn Mondays

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week with a storytime and crafts geared toward children 5 and under.

Next week’s guest is Emily MacDonald, the museum engagement coordinator.

Storytime and activities are included in the museum’s general admission, which is $8 for children, $10 for adults and $9 for seniors.

Choral auditions

The Central Texas Choral Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.

The local ensemble will perform Maurice Duruflé’s “Requiem” Nov. 12 with other performances scheduled in December, February and June, including a tour of Ireland.

Singers can sign up for an audition time by emailing centexchoralsociety@gmail.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Kermit Oliver exhibition

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will present an exhibition of Kermit Oliver’s Hermès scarves to celebrate the world-famous artist’s 80th birthday.

The opening reception is 6 p.m. Aug. 4, and the exhibit will run through Oct. 14.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.

Links Fellowship

Midway High School golf coach Keith Mikeska will be the featured speaker for a Waco Links Fellowship lunch at noon Thursday at Bear Ridge Golf Club, 1000 Bear Ridge Drive.

For more information, contact Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 or benhagins3672@gmail.com.

Teague reunion

A 40-year reunion is planned for Aug. 4-6 in Teague for alumni of the Booker T. Washington and J.A. Brooks school.

A celebration consisting of games and fellowship will be held Friday, followed by a Saturday parade, picnic and banquet, then a Sunday memorial worship.

For more information, visit btwjabalumni.org.

Father-son cookout

The city of Woodway will hold a community father-son cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive.

Tickets are $35 per person, which includes burgers and hot dogs from Dubl-R, ice cream from Heritage Creamery, kickball, bounce houses, a photo booth and more.

Rabbit demonstration

The American Rabbit Breeders Association will hold a demonstration of mini lop-eared, mini satin rabbits and guinea pigs from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St.

For more information, call Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will offer its monthly free legal clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Appointments are recommended. For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.