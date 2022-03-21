Waco-area news briefs: Grocery giveaway set for Friday at Greater Zion

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a grocery giveaway from 10-11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce, and drinks.

For more info, call 254-722-7429.

Baylor basketball banquet

Baylor Women's Basketball will host its annual appreciation banquet, featuring players and coaches, on Wednesday, April 13. Ticket prices are $900 and $600 for 10-seat tables and $50 for individual tickets.

Contact Barbara Spitzer at 254-715-1084 or email Barbara_Spitzer@baylor.edu to purchase tickets.

Hazardous waste disposal day

The city of Waco will have a household hazardous waste disposal day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive. This service is for all residents of Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview and Woodway.

Residents are encouraged to preregister at forms.office.com/g/NpFLHmT8TA and to be prepared to wait in line.

For more information, call 254-299-2612.

Attic Treasures donations

Historic Waco Foundation’s Attic Treasures fundraiser is accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through April 23 at 4328 W. Waco Drive. No adult clothing or shoes are accepted.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Kiwanis Seniors of Waco

Debbie Miller, director of Waco Child Care, will speak at Wednesday's Kiwanis Seniors meeting.

The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral restaurant, 681 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Call 817-991-1343 for more information.

