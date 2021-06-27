Waco-area news briefs: Group W Bench Litter Patrol cleaning up Highway 6

Baylor seeking kids with autism

Baylor University is recruiting children with autism ages 6-12 to participate in a research project using a mechanical horse as treatment. Children with autism will be assessed in balance, gait, muscle coordination, language and behavior. Participants will attend sessions twice a week for 15 weeks and be paid $150 upon completion. Parents may email Julie_Ivey@baylor.edu for more information.

Alliance Bible Church VBS

Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday.

It is free. For more information, call 254-772-5501.

Highway 6 cleanup Saturday

Group W Bench Litter Patrol will host a cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 3 along Highway 6. Volunteers should meet at the Speegleville Park frontage road just past the Twin Bridges.

To sign up or for more information, call or text Dave Achterhof at 254-717-2656.

Waco Rotary Club

The Waco Rotary Club will meet at noon Monday at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Lunch costs $20.