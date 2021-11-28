Waco-area news briefs: Group W Bench Litter Patrol sets Saturday cleanup

Lacy Lakeview parade

The Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 254-799-2458 or email michelle.hicks@lacylakeview.org.

Medicare education class

The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

It is the final Medicare class before open enrollment ends Dec. 7.

The class is designed for anyone who wishes to make changes to their Medicare plans, or is new to the program.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

Waco Wonderland returns

Waco Wonderland will return to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday with the opening of the Ferris wheel, live music, food and merchant vendors, live reindeer and visits with Santa. A tree lighting ceremony and firework show will conclude the first evening of holiday festivities.

Saturday will feature the Wonderland Parade at 10 a.m. along Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.

Litter cleanup effort