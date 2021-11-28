Waco-area news briefs: Group W Bench Litter Patrol sets Saturday cleanup

Lacy Lakeview parade
The Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 254-799-2458 or email michelle.hicks@lacylakeview.org.
Medicare education class
The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is the final Medicare class before open enrollment ends Dec. 7.
The class is designed for anyone who wishes to make changes to their Medicare plans, or is new to the program.
For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.
Waco Wonderland returns
Waco Wonderland will return to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday with the opening of the Ferris wheel, live music, food and merchant vendors, live reindeer and visits with Santa. A tree lighting ceremony and firework show will conclude the first evening of holiday festivities.
Saturday will feature the Wonderland Parade at 10 a.m. along Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
Litter cleanup effort
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have a Highway 6 cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers should meet at the old gas station at 5138 N. Highway 6, near Speegleville Road.
Supplies, including safety vests, gloves and pickers, will be provided. Papa John's Pizza will provide lunch. After lunch, volunteers will continue to Lacy Point on Lake Waco, to tidy up the boat launch area where Fish On Texas is holding its annual Toys For Tots Tournament.
For more information, call 254-716-1485.
