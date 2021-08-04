Waco-area news briefs: Group W picking up litter along Highway 6

Vaccination clinics continue

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The schedule is:

Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Arts on 7th Concert Series, Seventh Street and Austin Avenue

Friday, 2 to 7 p.m., University High School cafeteria, Old Robinson Road entrance

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waco Police Department parking lot, 3115 Pine Ave.

Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., Greater Harvest Assembly Church Fellowship Hall, 1701 Turner St.

Pick up litter, maybe win whiskey

Group W Bench Litter Patrol is giving away a bottle of Balcones whiskey to a lucky volunteer as part of Saturday’s “Longest Six Miles” cleanup session.

Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. at the Speegleville Park entrance off Overflow Road and pick up trash along the group’s Adopt-A-Highway section of Highway 6.