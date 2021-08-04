Waco-area news briefs: Group W picking up litter along Highway 6

Vaccination clinics continue
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The schedule is:
Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Arts on 7th Concert Series, Seventh Street and Austin Avenue
Friday, 2 to 7 p.m., University High School cafeteria, Old Robinson Road entrance
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waco Police Department parking lot, 3115 Pine Ave.
Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., Greater Harvest Assembly Church Fellowship Hall, 1701 Turner St.
Pick up litter, maybe win whiskey
Group W Bench Litter Patrol is giving away a bottle of Balcones whiskey to a lucky volunteer as part of Saturday’s “Longest Six Miles” cleanup session.
Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. at the Speegleville Park entrance off Overflow Road and pick up trash along the group’s Adopt-A-Highway section of Highway 6.
The raffle will take place at 1 p.m. Keep Waco Beautiful will provide pickers and heavy duty bags will be available. Group W will provide safety vests and gloves. There will be prizes for most unusual find, heaviest bag and youngest “litter gitter.”
Fish on Texas has volunteered to protect the whiskey during the event.
Medicare enrollment class Tuesday
A free Medicare education class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road. Participants may ask questions about the enrollment process.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
