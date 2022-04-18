Waco-area news briefs: Gymnast Maggie Nichols to speak at Baylor Wednesday

Nichols to speak at Baylor

Olympian Maggie Nichols will speak at Baylor University from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in McClinton Auditorium at the Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, 1621 S. Third St.

The documentary “Athlete A” details Nichols’ journey of reporting misconduct and sexual abuse by U.S. Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar. Sharing her experience alongside other survivors, Nichols continues to advocate, speak out and discuss the abuse on the Olympic teams. She is now a student assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma pursuing a master’s degree in adult and higher education.

Medicare enrollment session

A general Medicare education meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

Medicare is a federal program providing health care for people 65 and older. The meeting is designed for people who have questions about the program and the enrollment process.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Support group meeting

The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd. The support group is for people who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling.

NARFE meets Thursday

National Association of Retired and Federal Employees meets Thursday at noon at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

All current and retired federal employees are welcome.

University reunion events

The University High School 1960-1961 class reunion is set for 4 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ & Ribhouse, 1001 Lake Air Drive. It’s a Dutch treat, casual evening.

For out-of-town grads who arrive on Friday, there is a dinner planned for 6 p.m. at Cotton Patch Cafe, 5501 Bosque Blvd.

Call 214-704-6211 or 254-723-6768 for more information.

