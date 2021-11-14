Waco-area news briefs: Habitat for Humanity fundraiser at Baylor Club

Scrap tire collection

The city of Waco will have a Scrap Tire Collection Day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. The event is for Waco residents only, and there is a limit of 10 tires per household. Tires must be off the rim and no bigger than 24 inches.

Residents can preregister at https://forms.office.com/g/i2BZTYeS05 or by calling 254-299-2606. Participants should bring their registration confirmation page and photo ID.

Residents who do not preregister must bring a current Waco water bill with residential trash service.

For more information, call 254-299-2612.

Free glucose screening

The Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a free glucose screening from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, in partnership with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.

Medicare education

A Medicare education class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.