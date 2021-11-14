Waco-area news briefs: Habitat for Humanity fundraiser at Baylor Club

Scrap tire collection
The city of Waco will have a Scrap Tire Collection Day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. The event is for Waco residents only, and there is a limit of 10 tires per household. Tires must be off the rim and no bigger than 24 inches.
Residents can preregister at https://forms.office.com/g/i2BZTYeS05 or by calling 254-299-2606. Participants should bring their registration confirmation page and photo ID.
Residents who do not preregister must bring a current Waco water bill with residential trash service.
For more information, call 254-299-2612.
Free glucose screening
The Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a free glucose screening from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, in partnership with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Medicare education
A Medicare education class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
Medicare open enrollment is underway. The class is designed to answer questions about the federal program.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Habitat fundraiser
Waco Habitat for Humanity will have Harvest Dinner starting with a happy hour at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the outdoor concourse at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The dinner will raise money to build a new home for the Ellison family. Money from tickets purchased will be matched through a $35,000 challenge grant from the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation.
Masks will be required when not eating or drinking.
